Bridging

One Mortgage System joins the ASTL

by:
  • 03/08/2023
  • 0
One Mortgage System joins the ASTL
Mortgage and protection CRM provider One Mortgage System (OMS) has become the most recent business to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) as an associate member.

The customisable software was created by brokers and can be used by brokers, packagers, networks and lenders. It provides technology to reduce the need for rekeying client data. 

Last year, some 42,000 applications were processed through OMS at a value of £9.3bn. Around 12,000 users have started to use the system in the last four years. 

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “2023 has already been a watershed year for OMS as we have steadily increased the number of brokers with whom we work and enhanced our proposition for lenders. We are working with a growing number of lenders, delivering their back-office systems and technology, and believe we can help forward-thinking short-term lenders to streamline their processes and manage their lending more effectively.  

“Market leading technology doesn’t just benefit lenders, but it also benefits customers and we share the ASTL’s commitment to delivering consistently excellent customer outcomes.” 

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome OMS Group as the latest professional organisation to become an associate member of the ASTL. Our growing membership not only reflects the increasing number of like-minded businesses that want to demonstrate a commitment to high standards, but it also amplifies our voice as an association and enables us to better represent the interests of our sector and our customers.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

