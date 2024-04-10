Just Mortgages moves to Smartr365

Mortgage broker Just Mortgages has made a “strategic shift” to Smartr365 platform for its client relationship management (CRM) and back-office systems.

The firm said that the move to Smartr365 was to “streamline operations and enhance its customer service through cutting-edge technology integration”. It added that it was a “pivotal step” for the company.

Smartr365’s flagship product, Smartr365 Fact Find, can save brokers up to an hour on each case as it allows customers to complete their own fact-find while verifying their identity address and income using Experian and is integrated within the Smartr365 Homebuyer app.

It also allows a “suite of other value-added platform services”.

Key features of the platform include “seamless access” to sourcing, general insurance, pure protection, and conveyancing services, along with direct-to-lender application programming interface (API) integrations covering 65% of the mortgage market.

There is also the automated generation of suitability reports, client-centric Smartr365 Homebuyer App and introducer portal.

John Phillips (pictured), CEO of Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, said: “With over 650 brokers in Just Mortgages now, our needs have changed significantly – and with it, our requirements for our CRM and back-office system. With Smartr365, Just Mortgages gains access to a suite of services tailored to streamline our operations and elevate the customer experience.

“The platform’s seamless integration with leading lenders and comprehensive workflow automation aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence in mortgage advisory services and sits well alongside our dedication to protection, wealth and general insurance advice.”

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, added: “Just Mortgages is a highly impressive company that has a track record of growing more rapidly than almost any other mortgage broker in the country over the past seven years – and doing so while also keeping standards high. The Smartr365 system will help enable Just Mortgages to continue that growth trajectory.

“It will help to save Just Mortgages’ brokers’ time, increase efficiency while also making their lives easier. Our partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in mortgage advisory services, ultimately benefitting customers through enhanced efficiency and convenience.”

Last month, Legal and General Mortgage Club renewed its partnership with Smartr365.