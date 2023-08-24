You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Arrow Global acquires Maslow Capital

by:
  • 24/08/2023
  • 0
Arrow Global acquires Maslow Capital
European asset manager Arrow Global has fully acquired development finance lender Maslow Capital by expanding its minority share.

Arrow Global specialises in credit and real estate. It purchased a minority stake in Maslow Capital in 2021 and over that time, the lender’s loan book has expanded. 

Maslow Capital was founded in 2009 and offers loans ranging between £10m to £300m to small and large residential developers. 

It has provided finance for developments with a value of over £5.1bn, accounting for around 17,500 units across 257 projects. 

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Arrow’s lending strategy and existing investment as well as expand its lending across the UK. Maslow Capital will continue to be led by chairman Marc Rose and CEO Ellis Sher, who will oversee the expansion of its reach across Europe through Arrow’s network. 

Zach Lewy, group CEO and CIO of Arrow Global, said: “Arrow invests across European geographies, asset classes and positions in the capital stack. To execute this strategy, we have developed our geographical and asset class expertise. Maslow is an accretive addition to our existing direct lending strategy which includes specialist mortgage and term products through RNHB.  

“Being part of the Arrow platform will allow Maslow to expand its services across Europe. We are delighted to announce the full acquisition.” 

Marc Rose and Ellis Sher, chairman and CEO of Maslow Capital, jointly said: “We look forward to leveraging Arrow’s deep platform capabilities across Europe and to develop Maslow into a leading pan-European real estate finance provider.  

“This acquisition marks the beginning of our broader strategy to offer adaptable, innovative, and timely real estate financing solutions throughout Europe’s living sectors, using Arrow’s extensive resources and capital to create value for all stakeholders.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.