Arrow Global acquires Maslow Capital

European asset manager Arrow Global has fully acquired development finance lender Maslow Capital by expanding its minority share.

Arrow Global specialises in credit and real estate. It purchased a minority stake in Maslow Capital in 2021 and over that time, the lender’s loan book has expanded.

Maslow Capital was founded in 2009 and offers loans ranging between £10m to £300m to small and large residential developers.

It has provided finance for developments with a value of over £5.1bn, accounting for around 17,500 units across 257 projects.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Arrow’s lending strategy and existing investment as well as expand its lending across the UK. Maslow Capital will continue to be led by chairman Marc Rose and CEO Ellis Sher, who will oversee the expansion of its reach across Europe through Arrow’s network.

Zach Lewy, group CEO and CIO of Arrow Global, said: “Arrow invests across European geographies, asset classes and positions in the capital stack. To execute this strategy, we have developed our geographical and asset class expertise. Maslow is an accretive addition to our existing direct lending strategy which includes specialist mortgage and term products through RNHB.

“Being part of the Arrow platform will allow Maslow to expand its services across Europe. We are delighted to announce the full acquisition.”

Marc Rose and Ellis Sher, chairman and CEO of Maslow Capital, jointly said: “We look forward to leveraging Arrow’s deep platform capabilities across Europe and to develop Maslow into a leading pan-European real estate finance provider.

“This acquisition marks the beginning of our broader strategy to offer adaptable, innovative, and timely real estate financing solutions throughout Europe’s living sectors, using Arrow’s extensive resources and capital to create value for all stakeholders.”