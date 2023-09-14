Precise Mortgages launches refunded valuations and cuts two-year fixed rates

Precise Mortgages has updated its product offering with the launch of refunded valuations and cashback options to its limited edition buy-to-let range.

The products have no fees and offer £300 cashback on completion.

Elsewhere, the lender has reduced rates across its two-year fixed residential mortgages and rates now start from 6.69 per cent.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “Following changes at the end of last week to our buy-to-let range in Precise Mortgages, I’m delighted to now announce the refresh and launch products into our residential range.

“These changes will assist brokers in providing more options to their customers who may have less than perfect credit ratings.”

Earlier this month, the lender reduced rates across the limited edition buy-to-let range and lowered the minimum loan size to £40,000.