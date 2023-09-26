Hampshire Trust Bank hires Dix as development finance lending director

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Sarah Dix (pictured) as lending director in its development finance division.

Dix joins from Paragon where she was a relationship director for nearly three years and prior to that worked at Metro Bank for around six years in various roles such as head of real estate and commercial banking director for real estate.

Before that, Dix was a Barclays Corporate for nearly a decade, most recently as relationship director for real estate for around three years.

Alex Upton, managing director – development finance, Hampshire Trust Bank, said: “Attracting the very best talent that boasts the experience that Sarah holds makes me immensely proud and is a demonstration of the award-winning team we are building at HTB.

“Championing SME housebuilders across the regions, and supporting them regardless of market conditions, is core to our proposition and Sarah will play a pivotal role in providing them with bespoke approaches to development finance.”

Dix added: “I’m excited to be joining HTB as it has a deserved reputation in the industry for executing complex development finance cases.

“I can’t wait to leverage my contacts gained from 20 plus years within the banking industry to support HTB’s ambitious growth aspirations in development finance.”

The firm recently hired Pippa Betts and Elysia Walters as relationship directors within its development finance team.