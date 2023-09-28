Glenhawk to speed up decisioning with technology partnership

Specialist lender Glenhawk will move to auto-assisted credit decisioning by adopting Lending Metrics ADP platform.

The platform handles real-time credit reference, anti-money laundering and affordability credit bureau calls, to offer instant decisions.

The lender said that a key factor in choosing Lending Metrics from a range of suppliers was its research and development roadmap to ensure the platform remains “cutting-edge” and it offered an “optimal balance of cost-to-benefit”.

David Wylie, commercial director of Lending Metrics, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Glenhawk which, after undertaking in-depth research into all the available auto underwriting platforms, decided that ADP offered the best solution.

“We now look forward to helping them with their plans to leverage this technology to grow their business.”

Simon Lee, head of operations at Glenhawk, added: “Adopting Lending Metrics’ ADP platform represents a significant enhancement to our operational efficiency. The technology enables us to make quicker, more informed credit decisions, ultimately benefitting our clients with an even faster service.

“Collaborating with LendingMetrics reinforces our dedication to working with the best partners, as we continue our growth trajectory within the bridging sector and future products.