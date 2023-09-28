You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

YBS Commercial appoints Griffiths as network head

  • 28/09/2023
YBS Commercial appoints Griffiths as network head
YBS Commercial has appointed Allan Griffiths as head of networks to offer “dedicated support” to networks across the UK.

He will be based in the firm’s office in the Kensington branch of Yorkshire Building Society and will spend time meeting with networks and engaging with brokers and customers.

Griffiths will also work closely with the business development team in order to build “deeper relationships” with broker networks on the commercial lender’s broker panel.

Griffiths has worked at Yorkshire Building Society for around four years and before that, worked as an associate director at Hansal International.

He has also worked at AMG Advisory, Greenaway Scott and Balance for Business.

 

YBS Commercial: ‘A significant move’

Tom Simpson, managing director for YBS Commercial, said: “This new position marks a significant move towards focussing on better supporting our broker networks, which are a fundamental part of our business, helping them – and the brokers they serve – to thrive and grow.

“It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to the commercial market – and to finding new ways to work with our customer base as we move into the future.”

Griffiths added: “I’m delighted to move into this newly-created role, and I’m really looking forward to supporting our clients even more, through their networks, in achieving their ambitions, and contributing to our exciting growth strategy as a business as a result.”

