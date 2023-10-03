You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Lendco hires Ryan as bridging sales executive

by: Peter Taberner
  • 03/10/2023
  • 0
Lendco hires Ryan as bridging sales executive
Specialist lender Lendco has hired Kieran Ryan as bridging sales executive.

Ryan will service both new and existing brokers in his new position, and will work alongside underwriters Nicole Ashmore and Iain Rashbrook. He will join the company from Ultimate Finance where, in his previous role, he was the regional director for the Midlands and the East of England.

Ryan has also held roles as development underwriter at MFS, and has experience as a commercial broker, having previously worked at B2B Finance.

Lendco has steadily grown its distribution in both the buy-to-let and bridging spaces. During the second quarter of this year, a new £200 million bridging facility was signed with NatWest Markets, enabling the lender to offer widened criteria and larger loans.

The company was formed in 2018.

 

Lendco: ‘First in a string of new hires’

Ryan said: “I’m very excited to join Lendco at such a seminal moment in the company’s story. We can really push on and take our “can do” attitude into the heart of the Bridging market and I look forward to bringing my expertise in this area to the team.”

Alex King,executive director at Lendco, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Kieran to the Lendco family and his appointment is the first in a string of new hires we are planning as we prepare to further grow both the bridging and BTL sides of the business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.