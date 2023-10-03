Lendco hires Ryan as bridging sales executive

Specialist lender Lendco has hired Kieran Ryan as bridging sales executive.

Ryan will service both new and existing brokers in his new position, and will work alongside underwriters Nicole Ashmore and Iain Rashbrook. He will join the company from Ultimate Finance where, in his previous role, he was the regional director for the Midlands and the East of England.

Ryan has also held roles as development underwriter at MFS, and has experience as a commercial broker, having previously worked at B2B Finance.

Lendco has steadily grown its distribution in both the buy-to-let and bridging spaces. During the second quarter of this year, a new £200 million bridging facility was signed with NatWest Markets, enabling the lender to offer widened criteria and larger loans.

The company was formed in 2018.

Lendco: ‘First in a string of new hires’

Ryan said: “I’m very excited to join Lendco at such a seminal moment in the company’s story. We can really push on and take our “can do” attitude into the heart of the Bridging market and I look forward to bringing my expertise in this area to the team.”

Alex King,executive director at Lendco, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Kieran to the Lendco family and his appointment is the first in a string of new hires we are planning as we prepare to further grow both the bridging and BTL sides of the business.”