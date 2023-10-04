Parkin joins MAF Finance Group

You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Intermediary firm MAF Finance Group has appointed Sarah Parkin as regional sales director.

She will be based in Essex and cover the firm’s operations in the South and East of England. 

Parkin has over 30 years of experience in financial services and a specialism in asset finance. She spent six years at Lloyds Banking Group, as regional manager, HP and leasing. She also worked at Lombard Asset Finance for 13 years as a senior relationship manager. 

At MAF, Parkin will source asset finance for small and medium businesses. 

The firm advises on finance for property acquisition, business assets and debt structuring as well as other solutions. 

Parkin (pictured) said: “Over the last 14 years, MAF has established a reputation based on the lending skills of the expert team it has built and their commitment to providing the best funding options for clients from a wide panel of banks and alternative funders.  

“I am excited to be part of such a dynamic business and look forward to playing a part in its continued success.” 

Sue Chapman, joint managing director of MAF, added: “As demand for our specialist lending services continues to grow across the UK, it is vital that we invest in growing and developing our team.  

“With her extensive experience in asset finance, Sarah adds further strength and depth, enabling us to work with more businesses across the South and the East to structure the finance deals they need in order to scale up.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

