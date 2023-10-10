KIS Finance launches packager division

The bridging lender said the packager had been designed to offer a competitive packaging service for both regulated and unregulated bridging loans, with no upfront application or bridging fees.

In addition, introducers will receive 70 per cent of any proc fee paid, as well as the entirety of any broker fee.

KIS Finance has been lending within the bridging market for more than 13 years, having completed more than 3,000 loans and lent more than £1bn.

Alan Andrews, marketing manager at Broker Packaging, said that brokers could tap into a highly experienced team in the bridging market, who were well placed to offer a “smooth and efficient process”.

He emphasised that Broker Packaging will employ a strict ‘no poaching’ policy, meaning that any future business from an introduced client will always be referred back to the original introducer, ensuring they do not miss out on future business opportunities.

“Even if an introducer discontinues using Broker Packaging, we will continue to pay commissions on any future business from introduced clients, showcasing our transparent and ethical approach to packaging,” he added.