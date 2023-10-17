New trackers launched by Keystone Property Finance

Keystone Property Finance has launched a new range of two-year tracker mortgages.

The ‘switch and fix’ deals allow borrowers to move over to a fixed rate within the initial period without facing any additional fees or early repayment charges (ERC).

The tracker deals are available at 65 per cent and 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV), with rates starting at 2.10 per cent 2.20 per cent. Borrowers with these deals will also be eligible for a product transfer from Keystone’s full range once the two-year period has completed.

The product launches come alongside the unveiling of a new-look website from Keystone, which included enhanced product pages, interactive tools and new bespoke content designed for both brokers and borrowers.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said that the lender wanted to expand its range given brokers and their clients are looking for greater choice at the moment.

She continued: “For landlords who may want to take a “wait and see” approach to fixing their mortgage but do not want to remain on a high reversion rate, this option provides the ability to track the market downwards and fix at a time of their choosing that works for them, with no additional cost.”

The latest product launch comes after Keystone recently cut other rates, as well as restoring its green mortgage range.