You are here: Home - News -

News

West Brom and Keystone Property Finance lower rates – round-up

by:
  • 13/10/2023
  • 0
West Brom and Keystone Property Finance lower rates – round-up
The West Brom will lower rates by up to 0.46 per cent in its two-year fixed rates, following cuts to its three-year fixed rate deals.

An example includes its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) for home movers and first-time buyers priced at 5.74 per cent.

The deal comes with a fee £999 and support for valuation costs.

Gareth Madeley, head of product at the West Brom, said: “The past year has been a challenging market for first-time buyers, but we remain committed to supporting people with the funding they need to own their own home.

“With rates falling in recent weeks, we’ve made a number of cuts across our fixed rate range, ensuring that first-time buyers and homemovers are offered competitive products when they come to buy their new home.”

 

Keystone Property Finance cuts two-year fixed rates

Keystone Property Finance has reduced two-year fixe rates in its standard and specialist ranges by up to 0.1 per cent.

Rates start from 5.09 per cent at 65 per cent LTV in its standard and specialist range with a 5.5 per cent arrangement fee.

The loan sizes range from £50,000 to £1.5m at 65 per cent LTV and the maximum loan size is £1m up to 75 per cent LTV.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.