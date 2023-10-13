West Brom and Keystone Property Finance lower rates – round-up

The West Brom will lower rates by up to 0.46 per cent in its two-year fixed rates, following cuts to its three-year fixed rate deals.

An example includes its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) for home movers and first-time buyers priced at 5.74 per cent.

The deal comes with a fee £999 and support for valuation costs.

Gareth Madeley, head of product at the West Brom, said: “The past year has been a challenging market for first-time buyers, but we remain committed to supporting people with the funding they need to own their own home.

“With rates falling in recent weeks, we’ve made a number of cuts across our fixed rate range, ensuring that first-time buyers and homemovers are offered competitive products when they come to buy their new home.”

Keystone Property Finance cuts two-year fixed rates

Keystone Property Finance has reduced two-year fixe rates in its standard and specialist ranges by up to 0.1 per cent.

Rates start from 5.09 per cent at 65 per cent LTV in its standard and specialist range with a 5.5 per cent arrangement fee.

The loan sizes range from £50,000 to £1.5m at 65 per cent LTV and the maximum loan size is £1m up to 75 per cent LTV.