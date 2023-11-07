Know Your BDM: Simone Ferreira, Landbay

This week Specialist Lending Solutions is talking to Simone Ferreira, business development manager for South Midlands and Thames Valley at Landbay.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover all areas with postcodes starting with OX, SN, SP, HP, WD & MK and have 352 registered firms.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Being an extrovert has helped. I love getting out and meeting new people. Relationship building has been my role for the past 15 years and has helped mould my career.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I have set myself a challenge to begin CeMap in the next 12 months.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

Dealing with so many moving parts. As well as helping brokers, I work closely with underwriters and completions internally and valuers and solicitors externally to get the best outcome for our clients.

What do you love most about your job?

Every day is different. Meeting so many different brokers who do different things and come from different backgrounds.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

An ex-client of mine told me to never stop learning. Always self-build and give 110 per cent in everything you do.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Registering on mortgage-related websites to get their daily/weekly/monthly newsletters.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I’ve had complex deals but not really any quirky ones. However, due to the significant number of funders we have, they are often open to a conversation depending on risk appetite so it is always worth a chat to see what we can do if you have quirky deals.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

A valuation returned undervalued and we challenged it. This was a successful challenge and the client received the amount they initially wanted.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

Having my son. He really gave me the courage to take a chance and change career path at the age of 34.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would probably like to dab into the mortgage broker sector.

What did you want to be growing up?

A footballer. I played professional football for Northampton Town and Arsenal in my younger days

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would like to manage time. This way I can go back in time and spend more time with the people I have lost along the way.

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Investigating the issue, before coming to a conclusion.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

“Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?” Worst chat-up line in history.