YBS Commercial extends five per cent fee BTL offering

YBS Commercial Mortgages has added a new product to its five per cent fee buy-to-let range with an option at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This is open to corporate buy-to-let clients who are borrowing more than £1m.

The mortgage has a rate of 5.3 per cent and is fixed for five years.

This addition follows the lender adding a five-year fix at 65 per cent LTV last month, for loans of over £1m with a five per cent fee. YBS Commercial said this gave borrowers the option to secure a better rate by paying a higher fee upfront.

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We introduced the original five per cent fee product in October, following broker feedback that lower rate, higher fee offerings provide more choice for investors.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to extend this up to 70 per cent LTV, offering this option to investors with lower levels of equity and ensuring that we remain competitive, listening and reacting to the needs of our brokers and borrowers at all times.”