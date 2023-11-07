You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

YBS Commercial extends five per cent fee BTL offering

by:
  • 07/11/2023
  • 0
YBS Commercial extends five per cent fee BTL offering
YBS Commercial Mortgages has added a new product to its five per cent fee buy-to-let range with an option at 70 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This is open to corporate buy-to-let clients who are borrowing more than £1m. 

The mortgage has a rate of 5.3 per cent and is fixed for five years. 

This addition follows the lender adding a five-year fix at 65 per cent LTV last month, for loans of over £1m with a five per cent fee. YBS Commercial said this gave borrowers the option to secure a better rate by paying a higher fee upfront. 

Tom Simpson (pictured), managing director of YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We introduced the original five per cent fee product in October, following broker feedback that lower rate, higher fee offerings provide more choice for investors.    

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to extend this up to 70 per cent LTV, offering this option to investors with lower levels of equity and ensuring that we remain competitive, listening and reacting to the needs of our brokers and borrowers at all times.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.