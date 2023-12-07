Together appoints Kaur as corporate sales manager

Together has hired Surb Kaur as its corporate sales manager to oversee activity in the West Midlands.

Kaur has over two decades of experience in commercial finance and will be instrumental in helping the lender grow its loan book by promoting its offering to SMEs, property investors and developers across the region.

Kaur joins from Natwest where she worked for almost 11 years, most recently as relationship director.

Surb (pictured) said: “It’s great to be starting this new position at such a highly-successful finance company.I have always been incredibly impressed with the fantastic proposition that Together offers in the marketplace. It prides itself as a common sense lender, with managers who are empowered to provide quick decisions, keeping lending simple and supporting businesses to grow. Together has brought lending right back to basics with real people and has equipped its staff with the ability to say ‘yes’.

“Its approach to lending makes Together one of the ‘most valuable seats at the table’ amongst businesses and intermediaries who, with the backing of Together, are able to provide clients with finance solutions that they may struggle to place with other lenders. I am proud to be working with Together and making a difference to people’s lives by supporting their funding requirements.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to maintaining my existing strong relationships and forging new ones, in order to open doors for more SMEs, investors and corporate clients in this region.”

She will report to Elliot Vure, director of corporate sales at Together.

Vure said: “We are pleased to welcome Surb to the Together team. She brings with her a wealth of commercial finance knowhow and experience and will be a real asset to our company in helping to provide the finance to help clients to realise their property ambitions.

“Having only joined a few weeks ago, Surb has thoroughly bought into our company’s vision to be the most valued lending company in the UK.”