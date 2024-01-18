You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Together cuts minimum second charge loan size to £20,000

by:
  • 18/01/2024
  • 0
Together cuts minimum second charge loan size to £20,000
Specialist lender Together has lowered its minimum second charge loan size from £30,000 to £20,000 to “meet the needs of more clients”.

Together said that the change to its minimum second charge loan size would include people who have spent on credit and store cards, taken out loans over the festive period or looking for small loan sizers.

Two and five-year fixed rates, which are available for those with no demerits in the last 12 months in its Prime Plus range, begin from 12.2 per cent and 10.35 per cent respectively.

The product’s arrangement fee has been cut from £1,495 to £995, with commission remaining stable at two per cent.

Smaller loans can be secured against non-standard properties and self-employed clients and those with complex incomes will be considered.

Rates for loans between £50,000 and £250,000 have been cut and begin from 8.99 per cent for the lender’s five-year fixed prime plus product and 9.24 per cent for customers with up to three demerits in the past year.

 

Smaller second charge loans to help consolidate debt

James Briggs (pictured), head of intermediary sales at Together, said that the group’s smaller loans may be able to help borrowers consolidate unsecured debt at a cheaper rate, allowing borrowers to take “greater control” of their household finances.

He continued: “Many borrowers will have overspent on credit and store cards over the Christmas period, which will have put more pressure on household finances caused by the cost-of-living crisis which, thankfully, is showing signs of easing slightly.

“Our smaller second charge loans will be available for broker’s clients, to help support them in moving away from more expensive lines of unsecured credit, to a secured loan, with a single, manageable monthly repayment and a product end date. This may, for the right customer, give them greater control of their overall expenditure.”

Briggs added: “Our smaller loans may be suitable for customers who are finding it harder to qualify for further advances as high street banks tighten their criteria, or for people who currently have a low rate on their first charge mortgage, which they don’t want to disturb.

“We hope to meet the ambitions of our broker partners by offering more options for clients seeking Together’s flexible product offering.”

In December, Mortgage Solutions reported that Together had upsized its Highfield Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Limited (HABS) warehouse facility from £200m to £725m as it continued to diversify funding.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/