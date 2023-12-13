Together grows HABS warehouse funding facility and hires CIO

Specialist lender Together has upsized its Highfield Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Limited (HABS) warehouse facility from £200m to £725m as it continues to diversify funding.

The funding facility was launched in 2018 to fund the origination of small balance commercial real estate loans to mainly support small and medium sized businesses and commercial property investors.

The maturity has been extended to December 2027 and a new bank has been added to the facility.

It comes after the lender priced a £443m first-charge only residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS) in September and a £425.5m securitisation in June.

The lender’s funding consists of ten public securitisations, six private securitisation facilities, two series of senior secured notes, and a revolving credit facility.

Gerald Grimes, group CEO designate of Together, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful upsizing and extension of our HABS warehouse facility, as we continue to shape our business for the future and support the UK’s SMEs in realising their ambitions.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, added: “We have now raised or refinanced over £2.0bn of facilities during 2023, as we continue to deliver on our growth ambitions. We would like to thank our funding partners for their continued strong support for Together.”

Together appoints CIO

Together has hired Paul Luke as its chief information officer, where he will assume responsibility for group technology services.

He will oversee the day-to-day processes and technology improvement.

Luke has over 20 years of experience in financial services and has held senior positions in financial services companies including at Capita and Co-op Insurance.

John Barker, group chief operating officer at Together said: “At Together, we are committed to building an expert senior team to guide us forward, and Paul’s appointment reflects that. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be a true asset to our company; it’s with great pride that we’ve been able to appoint someone of such high calibre.

“Through experts like Paul, we are able to work efficiently to help our customers and partners achieve their property ambitions. We are continuing to work towards our vision of becoming the UK’s most valued lender.”

Luke added: “I am really looking forward to joining the Together group, I can see what an amazing culture the business has, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“It will be great to able to share some of my experience with the team, but also to take on the challenge of learning about a different area within financial services, and supporting the delivery of a really exciting vision and change agenda over the coming years.”