You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Half of brokers anticipate growth in limited company lending in 2024

by:
  • 23/01/2024
  • 0
Half of brokers anticipate growth in limited company lending in 2024
Around 49 per cent of brokers expect to place more limited company buy-to-let business from portfolio landlords this year, research has shown.

According to a survey from Paragon, which collated views from 300 brokers, an additional 45 per predict an uptick in non-portfolio limited company business in 2024.

Around a third of mortgage cases are written to portfolio landlords operating through limited companies and 15 per cent for non-portfolio landlords.

The research continued that 34 per cent and 32 per cent respectively think that they will see the same volume of business from portfolio and non-portfolio landlords using limited company structures.

Only 11 per cent think that the next 12 months will see a rise in more business to both portfolio and non-portfolio landlords borrowing in personal name.

Louisa Sedgwick, Paragon Bank’s commercial director of mortgages, said: “I think intermediaries are right to expect to see more limited company business this year. It is a structure that has become increasingly popular with landlords in recent years as they have responded to government changes to the tax treatment of buy-to-let property ownership.

“Owning properties through a limited company can enable landlords to offset finance costs, such as mortgage interest, against rental income. It’s wise for borrowers to seek professional advice because incorporation may not be the best route for all landlords and the benefits can vary based on individual circumstances.”

This research backs up what brokers have been seeing on the ground, with analyses done by this publication in November and December revealing that there has been an increase in landlords opting for limited companies.

In a blog post on Mortgage Solutions, managing director of mortgages at Paragon Richard Rowntree said that the rise in limited company lending was due to the change in mortgage interest tax relief that could be claimed by buy-to-let landlords.

More landlords are opting for limited company structures as they can deduct mortgage interest payments and other fees from their income, allowing them to save money, he explained.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.