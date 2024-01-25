You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Tandem reduces rates by up to 90bps across second charge range

by:
  • 25/01/2024
  • 0
Tandem reduces rates by up to 90bps across second charge range
Tandem, the UK’s greener digital bank, has confirmed a significant cut of up to 90bps for its residential second charge mortgage products, effective immediately.

The lender is a ‘rate for risk’ lender so individually tailors products during underwriting for each client.

However, further rate discounts are available to borrowers across the entire product range for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, B, or C.

For properties with an A, B, or C rating, customers receive a rate discount of up to 0.5 per cent, aligning with Tandem’s stated goal to help UK consumers transition to greener homes, transport and lifestyles.

Tandem’s head of distribution for second charge, Nigel Brookes, said: “This is positive news for second charge brokers and their customers. These rate reductions will continue to help brokers deliver good customer outcomes and help clients manage ongoing cost of living challenges. This is the first of many positive steps forward Tandem Bank will take in 2024.”

The firm said: “We offer greener ways to save, borrow, spend and share. From low emission motor loans, to lending for greener home improvements, to EPC discount mortgages and green savings, its products make it easier for more people to choose a greener lifestyle and reduce carbon footprints.”

Tandem is headquartered across the North West employing over 500 people in Blackpool, Cardiff, Durham, London and Manchester.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is contributing editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney and YourMortgage at AE3 Media. Previous roles include editorships of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a period freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian and Which? Money.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/