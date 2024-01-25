Tandem reduces rates by up to 90bps across second charge range

Tandem, the UK’s greener digital bank, has confirmed a significant cut of up to 90bps for its residential second charge mortgage products, effective immediately.

The lender is a ‘rate for risk’ lender so individually tailors products during underwriting for each client.

However, further rate discounts are available to borrowers across the entire product range for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, B, or C.

For properties with an A, B, or C rating, customers receive a rate discount of up to 0.5 per cent, aligning with Tandem’s stated goal to help UK consumers transition to greener homes, transport and lifestyles.

Tandem’s head of distribution for second charge, Nigel Brookes, said: “This is positive news for second charge brokers and their customers. These rate reductions will continue to help brokers deliver good customer outcomes and help clients manage ongoing cost of living challenges. This is the first of many positive steps forward Tandem Bank will take in 2024.”

The firm said: “We offer greener ways to save, borrow, spend and share. From low emission motor loans, to lending for greener home improvements, to EPC discount mortgages and green savings, its products make it easier for more people to choose a greener lifestyle and reduce carbon footprints.”

Tandem is headquartered across the North West employing over 500 people in Blackpool, Cardiff, Durham, London and Manchester.