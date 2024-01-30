You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

InterBay and Landbay BDMs have highest broker satisfaction, report finds

by:
  • 30/01/2024
InterBay and Landbay BDMs have highest broker satisfaction, report finds
InterBay and Landbay business development managers (BDM) have the highest rate of satisfaction with brokers, according to a survey.

Smart Money People’s Mortgage Lender Benchmark for H2 2023, which collates 790 mortgage broker opinions on 105 lenders, said that InterBay and Landbay BDMs had the highest broker satisfaction rate at 94 per cent.

This was followed by Legal and General Home Finance at 93.7 per cent, then Skipton Building Society at 90.7 per cent and Metro Bank at 90.4 per cent.

The research also noted that there was a “high disparity between those lenders mentioned above and the rest of the field, with five lenders scoring below 70 per cent”.

Jess Rushton, head of business development of Smart Money People, said: “As we reported in December, brokers clearly highly value the role of the BDM and so congratulations to InterBay and Landbay and the others mentioned for delivering an excellent field presence.

“It’s also encouraging that the highest scoring lenders operate in a wide range of lending sectors (banks, buy-to-let, equity release and specialist lending) which demonstrates the delivery of an exemplary BDM team is not predicated necessarily by budgets, size or specialism.”

 

Broker satisfaction vital

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director, OSB Group, continued: “I’m extremely proud that our InterBay Sales Team, under the leadership of Marc Callaghan, has been recognised for their hard work and customer first approach and for that commitment to be independently recognised by brokers is extremely gratifying.

“A big thank you to all the brokers who took the time to share their feedback, it’s really appreciated.”

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, added: “We are delighted that our BDM team have ranked so highly in the recent Smart Money People survey. The results are a testament to the dedication of our BDMs, who go above and beyond to support and educate our introducer partners.

“Their success also reflects the tremendous backing they receive from the rest of the business. We would also like to thank the introducers who ranked us highly.”

