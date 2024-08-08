Collins joins OSB Group as head of mortgage proposition

Specialist lending group OSB Group has appointed Chay Collins as its group head of mortgage proposition.

Collins joins OSB Group from HSBC, where he spent nearly nine years, most recently as global product owner for international credit. Before that, he was the global senior product manager for mortgages.

Prior to that, he was the head of assets and specialist products for the wealth management division of Santander Private Banking for around a year.

Before that, he was the head of ancillary revenue for around three years at Esure, and prior to that, he worked at the AA as a senior product manager for around two years.

He has also worked at Kensington Mortgages as a senior product manager for around three years and was previously head of product management at Chesham Building Society for around two years.

Collins said: “I’ve always admired OSB Group and I’m excited to join them and to be part of the next phase of their journey in the specialist lending sector. The warm reception I’ve already received from my team and new colleagues during my first week has been fantastic and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into my new role and helping to contribute to future successes.”

OSB Group reported in the first quarter that new originations came to £1bn, which is down from £1.2bn in the same period last year.

Earlier this year, OSB Group made some changes to its leadership team, promoting Simon Cockerill to group head of intermediary sales, while Emily Hollands will expand her remit in her role as group head of distribution.

The firm has also hired Kelly Iles to the role of group customer and Consumer Duty director and appointed Victoria Hyde as its CFO.

OSB Group has also bolstered its sales team with the two internal promotions of Pete Coombes and Jack Cope.