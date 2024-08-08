You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Collins joins OSB Group as head of mortgage proposition

by:
  • 08/08/2024
  • 0
Collins joins OSB Group as head of mortgage proposition
Specialist lending group OSB Group has appointed Chay Collins as its group head of mortgage proposition.

Collins joins OSB Group from HSBC, where he spent nearly nine years, most recently as global product owner for international credit. Before that, he was the global senior product manager for mortgages.

Prior to that, he was the head of assets and specialist products for the wealth management division of Santander Private Banking for around a year.

Before that, he was the head of ancillary revenue for around three years at Esure, and prior to that, he worked at the AA as a senior product manager for around two years.

He has also worked at Kensington Mortgages as a senior product manager for around three years and was previously head of product management at Chesham Building Society for around two years.

Collins said: “I’ve always admired OSB Group and I’m excited to join them and to be part of the next phase of their journey in the specialist lending sector. The warm reception I’ve already received from my team and new colleagues during my first week has been fantastic and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into my new role and helping to contribute to future successes.”

OSB Group reported in the first quarter that new originations came to £1bn, which is down from £1.2bn in the same period last year.

Earlier this year, OSB Group made some changes to its leadership team, promoting Simon Cockerill to group head of intermediary sales, while Emily Hollands will expand her remit in her role as group head of distribution.

The firm has also hired Kelly Iles to the role of group customer and Consumer Duty director and appointed Victoria Hyde as its CFO.

OSB Group has also bolstered its sales team with the two internal promotions of Pete Coombes and Jack Cope.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.