Bridging

OSB Group hires Iles as group customer and Consumer Duty director

  • 16/01/2024
OSB Group has appointed Kelly Iles to the newly-created role of group customer and Consumer Duty director.

She will have “responsibility for ensuring all customers across the OSB Group remain a central focus as well as supporting the businesses ambitions”.

Iles will report directly into Jon Hall, group managing director of OSB Group.

She joins from M&G, where she was director of customer experience, journey management and digital enablement for nearly six years.

Prior to that, she was a senior strategy consultant at HomeServe and before that, she worked at Npower for nearly five years, initially as head of brand and customer experience and then customer experience and continuous improvement director.

Iles was previously head of customer strategy and experience for around two years and also spent six years in various senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group.

 

OSB: ‘Customer outcomes vital’

Hall said “Positive customer outcomes are absolutely vital and central to everything we do and with Kelly onboard, I’m confident with her wealth of expertise across strategy, delivery and insight that we will continue to innovate and adapt our service to meet the multiple and sometimes complex needs of our customers.

“Kelly is joining us at a pivotal time and her proven track record in transformational delivery and experience in helping build a future proofed customer agenda will be key milestones in helping our customers, colleagues and communities prosper.”

Iles added: “I’m delighted to join OSB Group at such an exciting time and, through initial interactions, I can already see a clarity of strategy and a real desire from colleagues around the business to ensure customers receive the right outcomes.

“I am incredibly passionate about inspiring others to identify opportunities to improve the overall customer experience, delivering the right improvements that will make a difference to the lives of our customers.

“I’m also eager to harness the shared intent of colleagues around the business as we collectively build and embed a future proofed customer agenda which will positively impact all customers.”

 

OSB Group: Leadership shake-up

OSB Group has recently changed its leadership team, promoting Simon Cockerill to group head of intermediary sales and appointing Emily Hollands expanding her remit as group head of distribution. Marc Callaghan is still the head of specialist finance but will focus on the InterBay business and bridging.

