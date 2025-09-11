Quantum Mortgages names Niblett chief experience officer

Quantum Mortgages has appointed Emma Niblett (pictured) as its chief experience officer (CXO), marking her return to the company.

Niblett previously worked on Quantum Mortgages’ founding team, helping with its launch to market in 2022. She also oversaw the technology operations division during this time, before taking a career break to travel with her family.

Her remit in her new role as CXO will again include the technology operations division as she takes responsibility for the firm’s customer experience strategy and concentrates on enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

As a member of the executive team, Niblett will work with all departments at Quantum Mortgages to ensure the delivery of customer centricity, a bolstered brand and positive outcomes for the firm’s intermediary partners.

Jason Neale, founder and CEO of Quantum Mortgages, said: “Quantum was founded with a clear objective: to give brokers and landlords greater product choice, supported by modern, common-sense lending criteria.

“Emma played a pivotal role in our early success and the launch of Quantum in 2022. Her return marks an exciting milestone as we continue to evolve our proposition and invest in delivering the best possible experience for our customers and intermediary partners. We’re thrilled to welcome her back.”

Niblett added: “Customer experience has always been at the heart of what we do, and I’m proud to be returning to Quantum to help drive that forward. This role is about more than just ticking boxes – we’re setting a new benchmark for service in specialist lending.

“It’s about demonstrating our commitment to delivering excellence, and ensuring every interaction with Quantum provides genuine value for our customers and intermediary partners.”

Quantum Mortgages has been growing its team, recently hiring Lichelle Samra and Nik Sukara as business development managers.

The firm has also promoted Zouhair Mihramane to the role of national account manager.