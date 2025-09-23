Sancus Lending makes senior hires and relocates to larger Manchester office

Sancus Lending has moved to larger office premises in Manchester following a number of senior hires.

This comes a year after Sancus Lending launched in Manchester and is part of its expansion across the North West.

The lender said the five-year lease in the city centre demonstrated its commitment to Manchester and confidence in the region.

Since being in Manchester, the lender said it had seen “exceptional growth” across its residential development and bridging business, as well as growth in its new commercial bridging proposition.

Sancus Lending has recently appointed Reece Gaulton as relationship executive to work alongside commercial director Alex Garland and managing director Andrew Charnley.

It has also launched a social housing division, led by Alex Bodie as director in Manchester to lead efforts across England.

Sponsored Supporting you in supporting your new build clients Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Bodie has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and expertise in social housing, having previously built and led a dedicated housing lending division to provide funding for secure homes for vulnerable people.

Charnley said: “This move reflects our strong commitment to Manchester. The city has exceeded our expectations – in terms of the market, the talent and the opportunities. Our new 1,800 sq ft office marks an important investment in our long-term growth here – and this is just the beginning.”

Garland added: “There’s real momentum behind what we’re doing. We’ve grown quickly, built a strong team and established deep roots in the market. Our new base at Cross Street puts us at the heart of it all.”

Sancus Lending already has a base in London, and the lender is backed by principal shareholder The Somerston Group.

The lender recently reported that its new loan facilities rose to £84.4m in H1, up 64% annually.