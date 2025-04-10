FIBA brings out online specialist property finance education hub

The Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) has launched a digital knowledge hub, offering educational resources on specialist property finance.

The hub is available to FIBA members though its website and is sponsored by valuations specialist VAS.

The hub contains CPD-supported learning and development modules and material, access to the Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance and offers insights into valuations from VAS.

Martin Reynolds, chair of FIBA, said: “The FIBA Knowledge Hub has been created as a resource for not only our members, but also visitors to the website who want to learn more about specialist property finance. It’s yet another way in which we have demonstrated our commitment to the future strength of this highly valuable sector, which works across all types of business areas to support their access to business finance.

“We’ve seen significant interest in the hub since its launch and expect this to only increase in coming months. We are certain the hub will become a focal point for everyone in our sector of the financial services industry, from new entrants to experienced practitioners, looking to expand their knowledge and understanding.”

Stephen Todd, chief commercial officer and co-founder of VAS, added: “We created our VAS Knowledge Hub to answer the many questions, topics, and issues that arise as part of property valuations. Our role means that VAS has unique insight into how lenders, valuers and brokers view the process and in which areas we should focus this educational initiative. We are very pleased to share this as part of the new FIBA Knowledge Hub.

“The short, easy-to-digest videos impart simple answers to the most common questions, as well as some more niche subjects that are just as important to understand. Our aim is to break down the barriers of understanding and communication when it comes to property valuations, reducing PVQs and working towards a smoother process for all stakeholders.

“Our partnership with FIBA means that we’ll be able to get this resource shared widely among the intermediary community, many of whom are actively looking for ways to improve their businesses and streamline transactions.”