Roma Finance boosts lending team by six to cope with rising demand

Roma Finance has appointed six team members to work across core areas of the business, including case management, packaging and business development, as borrower demand rises.

The multiple hires follow strong Q1 results, product launches and the establishment of a £100m funding line.

Isabel Robbins, Eleanor Kenworthy and Fay Cripps were all appointed to the role of case manager, while Declan Henry has secured the position of case packager.

Ethan Hagel has taken up the role of internal monitoring surveyor and Jonathan Clarke-Quirk has been appointed as a business development executive.

The lender said the appointments reinforce its operational and origination capabilities as it continues to support brokers, investors and developers nationwide.

The growth in headcount comes on the back of several recent product launches, including the revolving credit facility designed for property professionals alongside enhancements to Roma Finance’s FLOW and GROW product ranges.

Scott Marshall, founder and managing director of Roma Finance, said: “We’ve had a phenomenal start to 2025, delivering a record first quarter and launching some of the most exciting product innovations in our history to date.

“The expansion of our team is a direct response to the increasing demand we’re seeing from brokers and customers, and we’re delighted to welcome this latest group of talented professionals into the business.

“Their expertise and energy will help us continue to scale while maintaining the high service levels and personal approach that Roma is known for.”

Earlier this year, the specialist lender secured a £100m funding line from NatWest to scale up its loan book.