user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Catalyst Property Finance is appointed patron lender for NACFB

Catalyst Property Finance is appointed patron lender for NACFB
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 24, 2025
Updated:
June 24, 2025
Specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance has been appointed as a patron lender of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

The firm said its appointment as a patron lender for the NACFB showed its “commitment to the broker market and its dedication to building strong, collaborative relationships with the UK’s commercial finance intermediaries”.

As a patron lender, the lender said it would bolster its engagement with the trade body’s network of 2,500 professional brokers from over 1,330 brokerages.

It will also give NACFB members greater access to Catalyst Property Finance’s bridging, refurbishment and development finance products.

The NACFB is the largest independent trade body for commercial finance brokers, and “champions professionalism, integrity, and best practice within the industry”, which Catalyst Property Finance also says are core values for the firm.

Anna Bennett, marketing director at Catalyst Property Finance, commented: “Being appointed as a patron lender of the NACFB is a significant milestone for Catalyst. We deeply value the crucial role that brokers play in the specialist lending landscape, and this appointment reaffirms our commitment to supporting their vital work. We look forward to collaborating even more closely with the NACFB and its members, providing them with the competitive products, efficient processes, and dedicated support they need to serve their clients effectively.”

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Jim Higginbotham, the NACFB’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Catalyst Property Finance as a patron of the NACFB. Their broad spectrum of property finance products strengthens the support available to our broker community, and we look forward to enabling greater opportunities for collaboration.”

The firm is the latest patron member, with other appointments including Masthaven Finance and Colenko.

Related
View All

Bridging

MS Lending Group agrees £35m funding line facility with HTB

MS Lending Group agrees £35m funding line facility with HTB

Bridging

Morpheus Lending hires duo to senior team

Morpheus Lending adds duo to senior team

June 23, 2025

Bridging

Keychain unveils bridging and commercial workflows

Keychain unveils bridging and commercial workflows

June 19, 2025

Bridging

Lakeshield launches exclusive auction finance product on Brickflow

Lakeshield launches exclusive auction finance product on Brickflow

View All
Tags:
Broker
Catalyst Property Finance
commercial finance broker
NACFB
National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers
patron lender

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/