Catalyst Property Finance is appointed patron lender for NACFB

Specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance has been appointed as a patron lender of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

The firm said its appointment as a patron lender for the NACFB showed its “commitment to the broker market and its dedication to building strong, collaborative relationships with the UK’s commercial finance intermediaries”.

As a patron lender, the lender said it would bolster its engagement with the trade body’s network of 2,500 professional brokers from over 1,330 brokerages.

It will also give NACFB members greater access to Catalyst Property Finance’s bridging, refurbishment and development finance products.

The NACFB is the largest independent trade body for commercial finance brokers, and “champions professionalism, integrity, and best practice within the industry”, which Catalyst Property Finance also says are core values for the firm.

Anna Bennett, marketing director at Catalyst Property Finance, commented: “Being appointed as a patron lender of the NACFB is a significant milestone for Catalyst. We deeply value the crucial role that brokers play in the specialist lending landscape, and this appointment reaffirms our commitment to supporting their vital work. We look forward to collaborating even more closely with the NACFB and its members, providing them with the competitive products, efficient processes, and dedicated support they need to serve their clients effectively.”

Jim Higginbotham, the NACFB’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Catalyst Property Finance as a patron of the NACFB. Their broad spectrum of property finance products strengthens the support available to our broker community, and we look forward to enabling greater opportunities for collaboration.”

The firm is the latest patron member, with other appointments including Masthaven Finance and Colenko.