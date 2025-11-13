Bridging lending hits £209.4m in Q3

Bridging lending reached £209.4m in the third quarter of this year, a rise from £199.7m in the prior period.

According to the latest Bridging Trends report, the average monthly interest came to 0.85%, which is slightly up from 0.81% in the prior period.

The average completion rate for a bridging loan was 41 days, an improvement from 48 days in Q2 2025.

The average term was 12 months and the average loan to value (LTV) was 55%, both in line with the prior period.

Approximately 88% of bridging deals were first charge, which is in line with 90% in the previous period.

The remaining 12% were second charge bridging loans, a slight increase on 10% in Q2 2025.

The report noted that 54% of transactions were for unregulated bridging, while 46% were for regulated bridging. This is stable on the prior period.

Investment purchases make up fifth of bridging loan purposes

Looking at bridging purposes, around 20% was for investment purchases, a rise from 16% in Q2 2025.

The uncertainty around the upcoming Autumn Budget – and speculation that stamp duty could be increased – likely influenced landlords to look for fast, flexible finance options, the report noted.

The next-most popular purpose was chain break at 18%, stable on the prior period, with 12% apiece coming from rebridge finance, heavy refurbishment and regulated refinance.

Rebridge finance and heavy refurbishment both experienced an increase from 7% and 10% respectively, while regulated refinance declined from 18%.

Business purposes made up 9% of bridging, followed by auction purchases at 8%, unregulated refinance at 6% and other finance at 3%.

William Lloyd-Hayward, group COO and managing director at Sirius Finance, said: “This latest Bridging Trends data is a great example of the versatility of bridging finance, regardless of the broader property market conditions. The significant increase in re-bridging – rising from 7% to 12% – shows how borrowers are turning to short-term finance to maintain liquidity in a slower sales environment.

“At the same time, the growth in transactions funding investment purchases, up from 16% to 20%, shows that investors are spotting value in the current market and using bridging as a means of moving quickly on opportunities. It’s a clear demonstration of the dual role bridging plays – supporting both those needing breathing space and those ready to act decisively. And it’s a clear message to brokers about the importance of having bridging as part of your toolbox.”

Raphael Benggio, bridging director at MT Finance, added: “Considering the uncertainty that the market is going through, including whether base rate will come down any further and waiting for the Budget outcome, it’s clear that bridging finance remains an important tool for borrowers looking for specialist finance. It is great to see lenders servicing clients quickly and that the average completion time has fallen by a week.”