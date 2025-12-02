Know Your BDM: Matt Pickering, Alternative Bridging Corporation

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions speaks to Matt Pickering, internal business development manager (BDM) at Alternative Bridging Corporation, about life as part of a fast-paced specialist lender, the importance of clear communication, and what makes its Alternative Overdraft stand out in today’s market.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Alternative Bridging Corporation?

I look after brokers across the North of England, Wales and Scotland, so it’s a big patch and a very varied one. We speak with thousands of advisers, from independents who might send a handful of deals each year to larger firms with dedicated specialist teams. I’d say having our Manchester office makes a huge difference because it means we can build proper relationships and give brokers local support rather than trying to do everything from one place.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Listening. It sounds simple, but it’s everything. You need to really hear what the broker and their client are trying to achieve, not just the numbers on the form. Once you understand that, you can match it to the right product. At Alternative Bridging, we have such a broad range of options, from bridging and term loans to development finance and our regulated and refurbishment products. It means there’s nearly always a way forward.

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

To be honest, I’m always trying to deepen my technical understanding of the more complex areas of lending, like mixed-use developments and structured deals. The market never stands still, and the more knowledge you have, the better placed you are to help brokers find the right route. Every time you think you’ve seen it all, a new scenario comes along, and that’s what keeps it interesting.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

What is the hardest part of your job?

Ground-up developments can be the most complex to assess, especially when costs shift or timelines slip. You have to weigh up every stage carefully. But that’s where our flexible underwriting comes in. We take a view on the full picture, and that often means we can support projects that others might turn away.

What do you love most about your job?

Definitely the pace. Every day is different, so one moment you could be looking at a residential refurbishment, the next it’s a commercial refinance or a development exit. We’ve completed everything from a £1.15m revolving facility for a York development to a £487,000 hotel refinance in Nottinghamshire. That mix keeps it exciting. And because we work closely with our underwriters, things move quickly. You can pick up the phone, talk through the case, and get to an answer. That direct access is one of the best parts of the job.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given, and who gave it to you?

“Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.” That came from Paul Gavin, our head of sales. It means getting the detail right at the start so you avoid problems later. If your due diligence is solid, a deal can fly through.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Mostly through LinkedIn and the trade press. There’s plenty of useful insight out there if you take the time to read it, and those channels are great for spotting what’s changing. Combined with regular broker conversations, you get a very real sense of what’s happening on the ground.

What is the most quirky or unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

There was a particularly memorable case involving a property that had previously been converted into a nunnery. The building was made up of four adjoining townhouses that had been knocked through to create communal spaces. When our client bought it, they planned to restore the homes to their original layout. Some of the kitchens and bathrooms from the nunnery remained, creating a very unusual floor plan, so the project involved carefully reconfiguring the space back into four distinct properties.

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem?

I’ve always liked working with people and problem-solving, and this role brings both together. Property finance is fast-moving and hands-on. You learn something new every week, and you can see the direct impact of what you do. There’s a real buzz when a tricky case completes and everyone’s happy with the outcome.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Probably a quantity surveyor. I like the practical side of development, watching something go from plans on paper to a completed site. Understanding that process in detail would only make me better at this job.

Finally, what do you think brokers value most about working with Alternative Bridging Corporation?

I’d say it’s the combination of experience and access. Every lending decision is made in-house, so that means we can move quickly, stay consistent, and give clear answers. Brokers know they can reach the people who make the decisions, and that’s what makes the difference. At the end of the day, brokers just want a straight answer, and that’s exactly what we aim to give.