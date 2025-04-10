user.first_name
Alternative Bridging reduces development finance rates

Anna Sagar
April 10, 2025
April 10, 2025
Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has lowered rates across its development finance range.

Alternative Bridging Corporation’s development finance pricing is starting from 0.995% per month.

The lower rate is available up to 70% of gross development value (GDV) and aims to “support brokers with competitive, flexible funding options for development projects”.

The rate change applies to residential-led and mixed-use developments, and builds on Alternative Bridging Corporation’s “track record of backing experienced developers with tailored funding that matches the pace and nature of each scheme”.

James Bloom, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “We know the importance of strong funding terms in today’s market. That’s why we’ve sharpened our development rates to help brokers deliver even better value to their clients. Whether it’s residential or mixed-use, our approach remains focused on combining competitive pricing with an experienced team that can move swiftly and reliably.”

Last month, the firm opened an office in Manchester.

