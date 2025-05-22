MT Finance launches commercial division with Clarke at helm

Specialist lender MT Finance has brought out a commercial division, which will be spearheaded by Darren Clarke.

In his role at MT Finance, Clarke will build the commercial division’s market presence, develop its product range and build strong relationships with brokers and clients.

Clarke joins the firm from Together, where he worked for around four years, most recently as group operations director. Before that, he was the chief operating officer for commercial.

Prior to that, he was the director of operations at Redwood Bank for around four years and has also held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Santander and HSBC.

Marylen Edwards, director of mortgages at MT Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Darren to the MT Finance team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the commercial property market makes him the ideal person to drive the growth of our new commercial division. We are confident that his expertise will be invaluable as we establish MT Finance as a key player in the commercial lending space.”

Clarke added: “I’m excited to join MT Finance at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. There’s significant opportunity to bring MT Finance’s reputation for speed, flexibility, effortless service and client-focused solutions to commercial property finance. I look forward to working with the team to create a commercial lending proposition that truly meets the needs of today’s commercial lending market.”

MT Finance recently upsized its forward flow agreement with JPMorgan by £1bn, bringing the total size to £2.5bn.