Metro Bank expands commercial mortgage offering to 85% LTV

Metro Bank has added a commercial mortgage to its range, available up to 85% loan to value (LTV) on loans up to £5m.

The product is open to all businesses in England and Wales with at least two years of trading history. This comes after the launch of its commercial mortgage at 75% LTV earlier this year.

The lender will give every business customer a named commercial banking manager in branch, with access to business banking support and guidance. This sits alongside its business credit card, invoice finance and asset finance offerings.

Mark Davies, director of commercial banking at Metro Bank, said: “Commercial mortgages help businesses of all sizes to secure that next step in their growth journey.

“We know that the benefits of owning your own premises can be transformational in securing the future of your business and we’re thrilled to offer one of the most competitive products available as we become the UK’s best specialist lender on the high street.”

The firm announced it returned to profitability in the second half of its financial year amid a rise in commercial mortgage lending.