NACFB enters AI partnership with Nivo

Nivo has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as its partner for artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership will include Nivo helping brokers with technology that can take on the administrative tasks of gathering and checking information for a mortgage application.

Nivo is a software provider for the financial services sector and has helped over 100 lenders streamline loan origination to support more than one million borrowers.

Its AI technology was developed for specialist lending and is available on its core platform.

The AI operates over email without the need for integration. It acts as a virtual assistant to guide brokers through lender workflows to produce packaged, compliant cases.

It can take on administrative tasks such as ID verification, anti-money laundering (AML) checks, credit searches, document collection, e-signing and open banking.

Marking its partnership with NACFB, Nivo has launched a pilot programme exclusively for NACFB members. This will give them early access to technology and dedicated support. This launched on 27 May and 50 members of the association have already signed up.

Brokers can learn more and register interest in the pilot at: www.brokerconcierge.ai/broker-accelerator

Brokers and lenders can hear more about the pilot programme at NivoCon, a free event taking place on 17 July. Register at: www.brokerconcierge.ai/nivocon

Matthew Elliott, CEO of Nivo, said: “We’ve always been focused on reducing admin effort through smart technology, and the latest AI developments take this to a whole new level.

“The response to our Early Adopter programme has been incredible. We were initially looking for five brands to work with and currently have over 100 sign-ups. This shows that many in the industry are aware of AI and are keen to better understand how it can help them.

“We’ve built something powerful, but the real test is how it performs in the wild. That’s why we’re inviting NACFB members to help shape the future of this tech, solve real problems, and push the boundaries of what AI can do for our industry.”