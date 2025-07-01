Atom Bank establishes ‘enhanced partnership’ with Fiducia Commercial Network

Atom Bank has entered into an “enhanced partnership” with Fiducia Commercial Network.

This means Atom Bank will have “enhanced access” to Fiducia Commercial Network’s appointed representative (AR) network.

The firm will also have the opportunity to conduct speaking engagements and deliver broker education sessions.

The Fiducia Commercial Network offers brokers tools and backing to deliver a comprehensive range of commercial finance options.

Atom Bank recently enhanced its commercial investment fixed rates and implemented a simplified variable stressed interest rate calculation.

The firm also offers a Quick Quote tool, and agreements in principle can be issued within one working day on average. Formal offers can be delivered within six working days.

David Castling, head of intermediary distribution at Atom Bank, said: “Atom Bank is passionate about delivering commercial funding to business borrowers, which will allow them to achieve their wide-ranging ambitions.

“We have made numerous improvements to our products and processes over the last year, but are also keen to work with distributors who will help us deliver our funding to more British businesses. Through this partnership, Atom Bank is supporting the adviser members of the Fiducia Commercial Network and their business clients.”

Mark Grant, managing director of Fiducia Commercial Network, added: “This partnership provides our brokers with an outstanding option for their business clients.

“By providing bespoke pricing, Atom Bank ensures that borrowers pay a rate that genuinely matches their circumstances, a feature that I’m certain will be welcomed by our members. Like us, Atom Bank is committed to helping businesses across the UK to access the funding they need to match their present and future aspirations.”