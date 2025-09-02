Millbrook Business Finance launches commercial property finance division

Specialist lender Millbrook Business Finance has launched a commercial property finance division led by Stuart Benge.

The commercial property finance division will offer SME clients a range of funding options, such as commercial property finance, bridging finance, buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for property investors and development finance for construction.

Commercial property finance will allow business expansion if businesses are buying, investing, upgrading or expanding.

Bridging will also allow firms access to capital secured against property or land, typically for 3-23 months.

Bridging facilities will be used to unlock equity for working capital, tax and other investments or allow the purchase of property at auction and off-market deals.

It can also allow property values to be boosted with refurbishments, conversions or changes of use.

BTL mortgages will cover single lets, houses of multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and holiday lets.

Development finance will offer solutions to secure land, complete builds and exit on time without tying up capital.

Benge, head of commercial property finance at Millbrook Business Finance, said: “By now offering commercial property finance, we can support our SME clients across all areas of business finance and help provide flexible funding solutions: from the acquisition of trading premises to maximising the earning potential from current property assets right through to helping solve the UK housing crisis.

“As a natural extension to Millbrook’s proposition, this will cement our position as a leading business finance broker with SMEs.”

Justin Amos, managing director of Millbrook Business Finance, added: “Launching into commercial property finance was always on our radar and so I am delighted to now add this to our range of services. This year marks our fifth anniversary as a business and so offering commercial property finance is a significant step on our growth. We look forward to helping SME clients with all this business and property finance needs.”