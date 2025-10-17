Together extends dual representation to Scotland

Specialist lender Together has extended its dual representation proposition to Scotland from 17 October.

The change applies to unregulated loans up to £500,000 secured against residential property and is exclusively for commercial finance transactions.

Dual representation allows a solicitor to act for Together and the customer, which the lender said would streamline the legal process and be a “faster, more cost-effective experience”.

Customers will also have lower legal costs, as all fees are combined in one charge.

Together’s internal legal team will oversee the process from beginning to end and ensure all necessary title checks are “completed to the highest standard”.

It will work with a panel of approved Scottish solicitors who are familiar with its procedures, offering greater control and reliability throughout the transaction.

Tanya Elmaz (pictured), managing director of intermediaries at Together said: “Extending our dual representation proposition to Scotland is a significant step in enhancing our service [to] those buying property North of the border.

“This extension also opens up new opportunities for brokers, who can now submit Scottish cases requiring dual representation with confidence, knowing that Together has the infrastructure in place to support them.

“By simplifying the legal process and reducing costs, we’re making it easier and faster for customers to access the finance they need. Our approved panel of Scottish solicitors ensures we maintain the high standards our customers expect, while offering a consistent experience across the UK.

“We are committed to finding the best outcomes for our customers and broker partners, and this move helps us to do just that.”

In an exclusive interview with Specialist Lending Solutions, Elmaz said it is looking to double its loan book in the next five years, with key growth areas being bridging, buy to let (BTL) and commercial.