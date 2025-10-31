Interbay cuts commercial owner-occupier and semi-commercial rates

Interbay has cut rates across its commercial owner-occupier range and selected semi-commercial rates by up to 0.5%.

The lender said the commercial owner-occupier and semi-commercial rate cuts would directly support brokers with “clients seeking diversification opportunities in the commercial space”.

In its semi-commercial space, for properties with 55%-plus residential value, new business rates have decreased by up to 0.5%. Rates start from 5.34% for a two-year fixed rate and 5.89% for a five-year fixed rate.

Within its commercial owner-occupier range, reductions of up to 0.2% have been made. Two-year fixed rates begin from 6.39% and five-year fixed rates start from 6.74%.

The products come with a choice of 1%, 2% or 4% arrangement fees.

Marc Callaghan, head of commercial lending at Interbay, said: “With demand rising, the commercial market is moving into a stronger position. We’ve been able to move quickly to support our brokers and their clients with tangible benefits, which include rate reductions, lower fees and more choice across our standard product ranges.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market Sponsored by Aldermore

Rob Jupp, CEO of Brightstar, said: “Having seen the Bank of England base rate continue to come down throughout 2025, it’s great to see Interbay passing on these benefits to those investing in the future of high streets and commercial spaces.

“With investors moving in on high street properties, many are adding residential units along with retail spaces to maximise their use, spread the risk of voids and increase revenue. Perhaps this is the start of the high street revolution that many towns and cities have long been hoping for.”