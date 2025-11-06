CFBUK names Macleod as managing director

Commercial finance brokerage and network CFBUK has appointed Kevin Macleod as its managing director as part of its next stage of growth.

Macleod has worked for CFBUK for two years and joined as commercial director. In his new role, he will lead both sides of the business, the directly authorised brokerage and the CFBUK Network, which helps brokers expand into commercial finance alongside residential mortgages.

Going forward, CFBUK will focus on strengthening its operations, growing its networks and providing opportunities for residential brokers who want to diversify and grow.

Karl Mallett, CEO of CFBUK, said: “It is not a secret that Kevin is a ‘little’ younger than me and brings high energy and a new focus to the MD role that will lead CFBUK on the next stage of its journey.

“His knowledge on innovation, technology and growth is a dynamic combination. I have no doubt that not only will CFBUK continue to achieve great things, but that Kevin will become a titan of our industry.”

Macleod (pictured) added: “CFBUK has always been built on relationships, with our introducers, our lenders, and our clients, and that will never change. But what makes strong relationships last is progress.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“My focus for our in-house brokerage is to make CFBUK the easiest and most trusted partner to work with, a business that gets things done, communicates clearly, and always delivers. For our national network of introducers and lenders, this means closer collaboration and smarter systems that facilitate faster deal completion.”

He said: “For our appointed representatives, it’s about creating genuine value: better training, better tools, and new services that help them strengthen their client relationships and grow their businesses. We’re modernising the business, but we’re doing it our way, keeping the human side of finance at the forefront.

“This next chapter is about combining progress with personality, and that’s what will set CFBUK apart.”