LendInvest reports 23% rise in new lending YOY to £663.6m

LendInvest’s new lending increased to £663.6m in the six months to 30 September, a rise of 23% on the same period last year.

According to LendInvest’s latest results, the rise in new lending was “driven by… leaner, more automated operations that continue… to enhance productivity and throughput”.

“This growth was achieved without increased fixed overheads, highlighting the strength of our operating leverage,” it said.

The report added that buy to let (BTL) was the “primary driver of growth”, and this was supported by “improved process efficiency and continued product transfer activity”.

Looking at short-term mortgages and development finance, the firm said these “remained stable” and there was “disciplined deployment and a strong forward pipeline”.

The company added that the introduction of a retention strategy and two retention specialist roles helped boost the retention to 31%, a rise from 19% previously.

The business has lent over £8.57bn since 30 September 2025.

LendInvest’s profit before tax came to £1.2m in the period, which compares to a loss of £2.4m.

Funds under management increased by 14% to £5.31bn, which it attributed to “continued commitment from institutional partners”.

Rod Lockhart (pictured), LendInvest’s CEO, said: “As we look ahead, our focus remains on disciplined execution – scaling lending, protecting margins, and compounding profitability.

“While we experienced some temporary slowdown in property purchase activity ahead of the November Budget, performance for the full year is expected to remain in line with market expectations. With a proven model and growing momentum, LendInvest is well-positioned to capture the next phase of growth as market conditions improve.”