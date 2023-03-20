Loans Warehouse holds ice bath challenge fundraiser for Comic Relief

Brokerage Loans Warehouse took part in an ice bath challenge to raise money for Comic Relief.

The event took place on 17 March in front of the Loans Warehouse offices and saw 12 employees of the firm take part in the challenge which requires participants to sit in a bathtub filled with ice and water. The employees were also joined the firm’s co-founder Matt Tristam and other participants from across the sector.

Loans Warehouse has raised £5,880 on behalf of the charity so far and is aiming to reach a goal of £10,000.

Lenders and partners of the firm have pledged money towards the cause.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.

Tristram said: “We’ve missed doing crazy stuff since the pandemic, so Comic Relief was the perfect opportunity.

“I remember watching on LinkedIn last year lots of mad things being done for Comic Relief to raise money and I didn’t want to miss out this year. We wanted something that was fun to take part in, fun for others to watch (and sponsor) and scared us just a little bit so we came up with the #IceBathChallenge.

“I’m delighted to say that 12 brave members of the team took the dunk, along with Kirsty Botten, Roma, Sally Precious-Ward, Together and Charlie Gregory. Also, Hope who turned up on the day to take part. Between us, headline sponsor Kuflink and 17 other sponsors we have raised an incredible £5,880 for Comic Relief.”

If you want to watch a video of Loans Warehouse efforts please click here.