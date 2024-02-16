Suffolk BS donates over £45,000 to local charities

Suffolk Building Society has donated a total of £45,000 to a range of local causes, including Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Ipswich Housing Action Group, Emmaus Suffolk and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

To celebrate the milestone, representatives from the charity were invited to the head office of Suffolk Building Society in Ipswich to discuss the impact these funds are having on the local area.

The Safe Homes for Suffolk campaign focuses on the belief that everyone has a right to a safe home.

The campaign supports three charities to help assist homelessness, social isolation and domestic abuse.

Richard Norrington, CEO at Suffolk Building Society, said: “As a mutual society, we passionately believe in putting some of our profits back into the local community. We’ve chosen to help protect the environment and advocate for safe homes.

“We are incredibly grateful to our members who trust us with their savings and mortgages. It’s because of this that we’re able to invest in the local community we serve.

“There are always practical opportunities for our members to get involved too. Keep an eye on our blog this year to find out more about member events that involve our charity partners.”

Charities express gratitude for donation

Claire Staddon, CEO at Emmaus Suffolk, said it worked with “vulnerable and socially isolated people, and those at risk of homelessness, across the East of Suffolk”.

“This generous donation allows us to continue the vital work we do within the community, from our wellbeing hubs to our new modular homes on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich,” she added.

Jools Ramsey-Palmer, chief executive officer at Ipswich Housing Action Group, said that in 2022 to 2023, 110 people were found bedded down on the streets of Ipswich. The charity is “on hand for anyone who needs support, advice, and practical help”.

“This contribution from Suffolk Building Society means we can invite people in for breakfast and offer hot showers and washing facilities – basic human needs most of us take for granted.”

Sally Winston, chief executive officer at Lighthouse Women’s Aid, said that the charity supports women, young people and children who are experiencing and have been impacted by domestic abuse.

“These additional funds will help us to run essential services from our Women’s Centre. This lifeline of support enables women to recover from the traumatic effects of domestic abuse, take the time to make informed choices and move on to a life free from abuse,” she said.

Suffolk BS teaming up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Through its Saving Suffolk initiative, the mutual “considers itself a steward of nature and the environment – a responsibility it takes seriously”.

Colleagues and members volunteer for local projects or use some of its profits to “provide much-needed funding for habitat protection”.

In 2023, the mutual focuses on a company of wilding a new nature reserve for Suffolk, and it offered support to Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Michael Strand, community fundraising manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: “As the only organisation dedicated wholly to safeguarding Suffolk’s wildlife and countryside, we are incredibly grateful for this donation.

“By supporting Martlesham Wilds, Suffolk Building Society is helping to restore a new 289-acre nature reserve. This ‘wilded’ land will provide a habitat for species including barn owl, curlew, yellowhammer, and fallow deer, as well as providing a wonderful environment for people to enjoy nature – both now and for generations to come.”