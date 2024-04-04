Suffolk BS brings out 125% ICR tier

Suffolk Building Society has brought a “tiered approach” for its interest coverage ratio (ICR) assessment for buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let mortgages.

The lender is introducing a 125% ICR on the stress rate for basic- or nil-rate taxpayers.

The current 145% ICR will stay in place for higher-rate or additional-rate taxpayers.

For joint applications, if one applicant is a basic-rate taxpayer and the other a higher-rate taxpayer, both parties will be treated as if in the higher-rate band, requiring 145% ICR.

Suffolk Building Society explained that the tax payable for basic- or nil-rate taxpayers for income on property is “significantly less than the liability payable for higher- or additional-rate UK taxpayers”.

‘Greater flexibility’ for landlords

The lower ICR will up the amount that basic- or nil-rate taxpayer landlords can borrow, subject to staying within the firm’s 80% loan to value (LTV) criteria.

The lender said that the changes would appeal to those in lower tax bands, including expats, and would be of interest for landlords operating in areas where property prices are higher than average.

Suffolk Building Society has no upper age limit for BTL applicants and will consider non-owner-occupiers and first-time buyer landlords on a referral basis.

Charlotte Grimshaw, Suffolk Building Society’s head of mortgages, said: “By providing landlords with greater flexibility in terms of affordability and the ability to borrow more, we are helping them continue to provide good quality properties for tenants.

“Although the mandate to make energy-efficient changes has been removed, we know that responsible landlords still want to make upgrades that result in better, safer and greener homes for the private rental sector [PRS].”

She continued: “These ICR changes complement our BTL light refurb mortgage product, which bases the rental calculation on a property’s estimated rental income after refurbishment work has been completed, and not on its current rental value.

“We’re also not yet home and dry in terms of inflation and interest rates, so by reducing our ICR demands, we’re giving brokers another option for their landlord clients in the lower tax brackets.”

Suffolk Building Society has been altering its proposition, changing criteria around currencies, child maintenance and maximum storeys for flats and entering into the large loan market earlier this year.