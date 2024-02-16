Vida raises £150,000 for Crisis over three years

Vida colleagues, along with partners and customers, volunteered and fundraised through initiatives like Crisis at Christmas campaigns, ice bucket challenges and the annual Vida Alternative Marathon event.

The lender, which last year cut select mortgage rates, has confirmed that it will be continuing its partnership with Crisis in 2024 and beyond.

Anth Mooney (pictured), Vida CEO, said: “We like to think big at Vida, so when announcing our partnership with Crisis three years ago, I had no doubt that our colleagues would come up with creative ways to raise money, and our alternative marathon event has seen colleagues jump from planes and climb mountains for this fantastic cause.

“Our ambition is to help everyone find a place to call home, and this continues to be core to our mission. The past three years have been difficult for many with the pandemic and the rising cost of living, so we are delighted to continue our partnership with Crisis and help more people start their journey out of homelessness.”

Matt Downie, Crisis’ chief executive, said: “We’re extremely grateful for Vida’s ongoing support. Because of their incredible fundraising and volunteering efforts, we will be able to continue to be there for people experiencing homelessness as they begin to rebuild their lives.

“Every day, our frontline services support thousands of people facing homelessness, and we know all too well the damage it causes to people’s lives. Now, with living costs rising and a severe lack of affordable housing, more and more people are being pushed to the brink. That’s why the support of companies like Vida is crucial if we’re going to see homelessness ended for good.”