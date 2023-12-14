You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Vida cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates

by:
  • 14/12/2023
  • 0
Vida cuts residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates
Specialist lender Vida has lowered residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates by up to 0.35 per cent.

Residential mortgage rates have been reduced by up to 0.35 per cent. Highlights include Vida 36 two-year fixed rate at 6.99 per cent and five-year fixed at 6.64 per cent, both at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For buy-to-let mortgage rates, pricing has been reduced by as much as 0.3 per cent. The lowest Vida 36 initial rate is a five-year fixed rate at 5.39 per cent with a four per cent fee, also at 75 per cent LTV.

Limited edition buy-to-let mortgage rates have also fallen, with its two-year fixed limited-edition deals at 65 per cent LTV are available at 6.35 per cent.

The firm has brought out two-year fixed limited editions 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 6.5 per cent. They are subject to a two per cent fee and have the same price point for individual units, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) or multi-unit block (MUB).

Helen Cawthra, Vida’s head of intermediary relationships, said: “There’s no denying that 2023 has been a difficult year for our industry. At Vida, we’ve continued to show that we’re listening to our intermediary partners and working closely to support borrowers with affordability at a time of increased cost of living and challenging economic circumstances.

“We’ve made a whole host of product and criteria enhancements and are pleased to end the year with even more rate reductions and two new limited-edition products.”

Vida last lowered mortgage rates in November with cuts of up to 0.4 per cent in some instances.

The lender has also changed criteria, increasing its maximum age, maximum term and extended its expat countries list. At the same time, the country also added limited edition buy-to-let product to “support the stress rate challenges” the buy-to-let sector is currently facing.

The company has also hired Oliver Smith as a national account manager, a return to the firm after working at Positive Lending as a regional account manager for around a year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Comments are closed.

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.