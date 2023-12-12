You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Commercial Finance

Together supports Cash for Kids’ Christmas campaign

by:
  • 12/12/2023
  • 0
Together supports Cash for Kids’ Christmas campaign
Specialist lender Together has joined the Cash for Kids charity’s campaign to give gifts to children this Christmas.

The Mission Christmas initiative is to support children living in poverty and Together will make a financial donation to the programme. The lender will also volunteer and take part in a matched gifting programme. 

In October, the lender donated £10,000 to the charity. Since then, Marc Goldberg, Together’s CEO sales and distribution, will add another £20,000 to its donation amount. 

Some 750 of the lender’s employees will support the event by gifting donations across Manchester to fulfil the 37,000 applications for presents. Colleagues will give gifts from the Mission Christmas wishlist and Together will match this with another present. 

Kevin Fisher, Together’s chief people officer, said: “Many families face the prospect of not being able to give their children a present this Christmas – we want to help Cash for Kids reach as many needy families as possible by mobilising our colleagues and providing financial support too.   

“We’re pleased that our people want to play their part in supporting our local community.”   

Jess Rigby, charity manager at Cash for Kids said: “We are so absolutely over the moon that Together has continued its support to Mission Christmas with a further donation and also engaging colleagues to support the event.  

“Through the funds and gifts that we receive, we will be closer to being able to bring Christmas to the 37,000 children in Greater Manchester who would otherwise wake up to no gift at all. For a small charity like Cash for Kids to get the support from a business like Together makes a huge difference.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.