Together supports Cash for Kids’ Christmas campaign

Specialist lender Together has joined the Cash for Kids charity’s campaign to give gifts to children this Christmas.

The Mission Christmas initiative is to support children living in poverty and Together will make a financial donation to the programme. The lender will also volunteer and take part in a matched gifting programme.

In October, the lender donated £10,000 to the charity. Since then, Marc Goldberg, Together’s CEO sales and distribution, will add another £20,000 to its donation amount.

Some 750 of the lender’s employees will support the event by gifting donations across Manchester to fulfil the 37,000 applications for presents. Colleagues will give gifts from the Mission Christmas wishlist and Together will match this with another present.

Kevin Fisher, Together’s chief people officer, said: “Many families face the prospect of not being able to give their children a present this Christmas – we want to help Cash for Kids reach as many needy families as possible by mobilising our colleagues and providing financial support too.

“We’re pleased that our people want to play their part in supporting our local community.”

Jess Rigby, charity manager at Cash for Kids said: “We are so absolutely over the moon that Together has continued its support to Mission Christmas with a further donation and also engaging colleagues to support the event.

“Through the funds and gifts that we receive, we will be closer to being able to bring Christmas to the 37,000 children in Greater Manchester who would otherwise wake up to no gift at all. For a small charity like Cash for Kids to get the support from a business like Together makes a huge difference.”