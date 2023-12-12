You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Bridging

UTB’s Mollett embarks on ‘toughest footrace on Earth’ for charity
Nathan Mollett, head of asset finance at United Trust Bank, has entered the Marathon des Sables to raise money for two charities.

Described as ‘the toughest footrace on Earth’, the six-day marathon is 250km and takes place in the Sahara Desert in temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees centigrade. Mollett and his fellow competitors must carry their belongings during the race and have a venom pump to hand. 

The marathon is being held in April next year. 

Mollett will be raising money for the South East Cancer Help Centre and Wings for Life, a charity which funds research into cures for spinal cord injuries. He has covered the cost of entering the event as well as travel expenses. This means any money raised will go directly to the charities. 

Mollett (pictured) said: “I’ve never run a 250km race before, let alone in these conditions, so this is going to be a real stretch for me. If anyone likes to see people well outside of their comfort zone and in discomfort as a trade-off for a decent sponsorship, this definitely qualifies. 

“Wings for Life and South East Cancer Help Centre are fantastic charities, and all the donations will help to improve the lives of those affected by spinal cord injuries, and provide support to cancer patients in the South East. Please donate generously so that I only have to do this once.” 

To sponsor Mollett please go to his fundraising page: https://www.givengain.com/project/nathan-raising-funds-for-2-causes-68044 

