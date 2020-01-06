You are here: Home - News -

Commercial Finance

Trio of specialist lenders make senior hires

by:
  • 06/01/2020
  • 0
Trio of specialist lenders make senior hires
Sean Williams has been appointed head of field sales at Together to lead the professional sector and auction teams and to help the specialist lender in bolstering its presence across the UK.

 

Williams (pictured) previously spent more than three decades with the Yorkshire Bank. In his new role, he will lead Together’s professional sector team of experienced development directors operating in regions across the UK.   

He will also run the Manchester-based lender’s auction team providing finance for landlords and investors buying residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties.  

He said: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic organisation and I’m looking forward to helping realise great ambitions for the future.”  

Williams started his career with the Yorkshire Bank in Halifax in 1983. Before joining Together, he led a corporate and commercial team and was most recently the regional head of customer banking for Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group in Manchester and the North West.  

Williams added: “It was a huge decision to leave the organisation having been there all of my career but I was ready for a new challenge and I’m relishing taking up an exciting new growth opportunity with Together and working with a great team.”  

He will report to Chris Baguley, commercial managing director at Together, who previously worked alongside him at Yorkshire Bank.  

Baguley said: “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position, having worked in senior banking with CYBG for many years. This will help him support and grow our commercial business.”  

 

Sarah Hopkins joins Kent Reliance as senior BDM for the South West 

Kent Reliance, part of OneSavings Bank, has appointed Sarah Hopkins as senior business development manager (BDM) within the southern region covering Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, South Wales and South Coast.   

Hopkins will have the responsibility for overseeing and developing broker relationships within the region and increasing access to Kent Reliance’s specialist lending proposition. 

With more than 15 years’ experience in financial services, she joins the lender from Foundation Home Loans where she was a regional account manager. Prior to that role, she was a BDM for BM Solutions.   

Hopkins said: “I’m delighted to be joining the expert and knowledgeable team at Kent Reliance. I’m particularly looking forward to building upon the strong relationships that have already been established as well as developing new business opportunities.  

“Having worked within this region for many years, I’m really looking forward to sharing my local knowledge with the team to further expand business and awareness.” 

Simon Cockerill, head of sales at Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team at a time when her expertise and understanding of the sector and region will be absolutely fundamental to our commitment to the intermediary sector and development strategy in 2020.” 

 

Cambridge & Counties Bank appoints David Gregory as senior relationship manager 

Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed David Gregory as a senior relationship manager covering the East Midlands region.  

Gregory, who will be part of the East Midlands team lead by Jayne Follows, will be based in Lincoln and focus on growing the bank’s property book across the region.  

Gregory started his banking career in 1983 with NatWest at the Lincoln Cathedral office where he was responsible for the Cathedral’s original copy of the Magna Carta.  

He joined the Derbyshire Building Society as a BDM in 2006 and in 2011 he joined the commercial division of the Nationwide Building Society following the merger with the Derbyshire, covering several roles across the real estate lending book. 

Gregory said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Cambridge & Counties Bank, which has a great reputation in the property sector.  

“The role gives me the opportunity to reacquaint myself with commercial brokers and introducers both old and new, supporting them and their clients to develop and grow as well as benefit from the strong expertise available from Cambridge & Counties Bank.” 

Follows added: “We are delighted to welcome someone of David’s extensive experience to the East Midlands team.  

“We see significant, continued opportunities in the region and are committed to growing our book of property loans through brokers, professional investors and SMEs through what we believe to be the most competitive service and product proposition in the market.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Latest Poll

How are the majority of buy-to-let landlords staying profitable since the tax changes?

  • Hiked rental payments
    36.1%
  • Got a new accountant
    3.2%
  • Bought better yielding assets
    7.7%
  • Cutting costs
    18.7%
  • All of the above
    34.2%

Voting is closed

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/01/2020

The new year was kicked of with a raft of market data giving an insight into how the sector fared...

Close