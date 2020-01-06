Trio of specialist lenders make senior hires

Sean Williams has been appointed head of field sales at Together to lead the professional sector and auction teams and to help the specialist lender in bolstering its presence across the UK.

Williams (pictured) previously spent more than three decades with the Yorkshire Bank. In his new role, he will lead Together’s professional sector team of experienced development directors operating in regions across the UK.

He will also run the Manchester-based lender’s auction team providing finance for landlords and investors buying residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties.

He said: “I can’t wait to get started. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic organisation and I’m looking forward to helping realise great ambitions for the future.”

Williams started his career with the Yorkshire Bank in Halifax in 1983. Before joining Together, he led a corporate and commercial team and was most recently the regional head of customer banking for Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group in Manchester and the North West.

Williams added: “It was a huge decision to leave the organisation having been there all of my career but I was ready for a new challenge and I’m relishing taking up an exciting new growth opportunity with Together and working with a great team.”

He will report to Chris Baguley, commercial managing director at Together, who previously worked alongside him at Yorkshire Bank.

Baguley said: “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position, having worked in senior banking with CYBG for many years. This will help him support and grow our commercial business.”

Sarah Hopkins joins Kent Reliance as senior BDM for the South West

Kent Reliance, part of OneSavings Bank, has appointed Sarah Hopkins as senior business development manager (BDM) within the southern region covering Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, South Wales and South Coast.

Hopkins will have the responsibility for overseeing and developing broker relationships within the region and increasing access to Kent Reliance’s specialist lending proposition.

With more than 15 years’ experience in financial services, she joins the lender from Foundation Home Loans where she was a regional account manager. Prior to that role, she was a BDM for BM Solutions.

Hopkins said: “I’m delighted to be joining the expert and knowledgeable team at Kent Reliance. I’m particularly looking forward to building upon the strong relationships that have already been established as well as developing new business opportunities.

“Having worked within this region for many years, I’m really looking forward to sharing my local knowledge with the team to further expand business and awareness.”

Simon Cockerill, head of sales at Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team at a time when her expertise and understanding of the sector and region will be absolutely fundamental to our commitment to the intermediary sector and development strategy in 2020.”

Cambridge & Counties Bank appoints David Gregory as senior relationship manager

Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed David Gregory as a senior relationship manager covering the East Midlands region.

Gregory, who will be part of the East Midlands team lead by Jayne Follows, will be based in Lincoln and focus on growing the bank’s property book across the region.

Gregory started his banking career in 1983 with NatWest at the Lincoln Cathedral office where he was responsible for the Cathedral’s original copy of the Magna Carta.

He joined the Derbyshire Building Society as a BDM in 2006 and in 2011 he joined the commercial division of the Nationwide Building Society following the merger with the Derbyshire, covering several roles across the real estate lending book.

Gregory said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Cambridge & Counties Bank, which has a great reputation in the property sector.

“The role gives me the opportunity to reacquaint myself with commercial brokers and introducers both old and new, supporting them and their clients to develop and grow as well as benefit from the strong expertise available from Cambridge & Counties Bank.”

Follows added: “We are delighted to welcome someone of David’s extensive experience to the East Midlands team.

“We see significant, continued opportunities in the region and are committed to growing our book of property loans through brokers, professional investors and SMEs through what we believe to be the most competitive service and product proposition in the market.”