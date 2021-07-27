You are here: Home - News -

Precise Mortgages hires London North West and East BDM; Avamore adds Southwest originator

  • 27/07/2021
Precise Mortgages hires London North West and East BDM; Avamore adds Southwest originator
Specialist lender Precise Mortgages has hired Amanda Lammers as its business development manager (BDM) to support intermediaries in London and parts of the surrounding areas.

 

In her role she will support brokers in St Albans, East London, Enfield, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, North London, North West London and Romford and Watford.

She was previously a BDM as Coventry Building Society for just over four years and prior to that was a BDM at State Bank of India for just under a year.

Prior to that she worked as a mortgage and protection adviser at Just Mortgages for around a year and a mortgage representative at Nationwide Building Society for over three years.

Precise Mortgages’ national sales manager James Forth said: “I’m delighted that Amanda has chosen to join us. She’s an exciting new addition to a team which is renowned for being one of the most experienced and knowledgeable in the industry.”

“Her previous roles mean she can see things from both sides of the fence and will stand her in good stead for developing broker relationships, as well as keeping them up-to-date about the latest solutions that Precise Mortgages can offer.”

Precise Mortgages has made a number of changes recently such as relaunching top slicing for buy-to-let (BTL) and reintroducing high loan to value (LTV) and adverse credit criteria.

It has also released larger loan products and reintroduced its maximum 80 per cent LTV limit BTL lending.

 

Avamore hires Southwest originator from Ascot Bridging Finance

 

Avamore has appointed Andy Gray to its origination team where he will be focused on the Southwest region.

He was previously a senior BDM at Ascot Bridging Finance for just under a year and prior to that a BDM at Oblix Capital for around a year.

He also worked at Castle Trust Bank for nearly four years and before that at Royal Bank of Scotland as a customer adviser for around a year.

Avamore has been rapidly expanding its team in recent months, making eight appointments in the past year. Around half of these were in its origination team.

Avamore’s senior relationship manager Adam Butler said: “Andy’s experience in the Southwest is going to bring so much to the team. As we grow, it’s really important that all broker partners have a consistent and high-quality experience with us.

“Andy is extremely knowledgeable and he has a genuine determination to help brokers deliver for their customers. He is completely committed to presenting the best options available and with the strength of Avamore’s product set, he will undoubtedly unlock new opportunities for the business.”

