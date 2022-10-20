You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Half of landlords have upped rents citing affordability pressures

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Half of landlords have upped rents citing affordability pressures
A survey of 600 landlords suggests 50 per cent have already raised rents on leased properties and a further 40 per cent are set to do so due to pricing pressures, if base rate rises again as expected on 3 November.

 

A survey from business and landlord insurance provider Superscript showed the affordability pressures mortgaged landlords are under, with seven out of ten citing rising home loans as the driver to act.

In September, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the interest rate by 0.5 per cent to 2.25 per cent, the seventh time in a row the rate has risen, matching the largest rate hike seen in August when it was also upped by 0.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

With more than half a million landlords already facing rent arrears in August due to a combination of the cost of living crisis and the collapse of housing support for tenants, this represents an affordability crisis for landlords across the UK.

 

Rates rise, landlords fall

According to the survey, 58 per cent said they will have to seriously consider selling their leased property (or properties) should interest rates increase further.

Despite the financial pressures, landlords – 37 per cent of which can be said to be ‘accidental’, or became a landlord due to unexpected circumstances – say they are willing to work with tenants.

Half of landlords surveyed indicated they would consider freezing rent should the tenants request to do so due to financial strains. Indeed, recent research by Shawbrook Bank suggested that one in twelve tenants have already had their rent reduced.

Cameron Shearer, CEO and co-founder of Superscript, said: “Landlords, like everyone else, are feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis. While Superscript’s research shows that a large majority of landlords are willing to help their tenants in the short term with rent freezes or reductions, this is not financially sustainable for most landlords.

“If mortgage rates climb too high, many will have to confront the choice of last resort, either increasing rents or selling property. With a shortage of rental supply, neither of these choices benefits the housing ecosystem, in which responsible landlords are a crucial and undervalued element.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Mortgage Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/