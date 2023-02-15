Spring Finance hires Fitzpatrick as senior bridging underwriter

Specialist lender Spring Finance has appointed Wayne Fitzpatrick as a senior underwriter on its bridging team.

Fitzpatrick previously worked at Market Financial Solutions as a senior underwriter for over two years, and before that worked as an underwriter at Fleet Mortgages for more than two years.

He also worked at Complete Cover Group for around ten years as an underwriter.

Spring Finance launched into bridging around a year ago, and is seeing increased demand for non-regulated loans, which the lender said that Fitzpatrick would add “strong support to” in this area.

It has been growing its team, appointing Gavin Diamond as chief executive, Jordan Lapid as bridging underwriter and Shelley Connelly as mortgage director.

The lender has also secured a bridging funding line from Natwest and a cash injection from Hampshire Trust Bank.

Claire Newman, Spring Finance’s director of bridging, said: “Wayne adds considerable experience to our team and will play a key role in ensuring that our service levels remain high and we continue to act quickly and efficiently for our brokers and borrowers.

“He will also assist with ongoing improvements to our process and proposition, particularly with the increasing demand for unregulated loans. I’m pleased to welcome him to our growing team and look forward to working with him.”

Fitzpatrick added: “I am excited to be joining Spring at such an important time in their journey. The experienced team, strong management and core values leave me in no doubt that Spring will continue to go from strength to strength, and I am proud to be a part of it.

“I am enthusiastic to assist with the growth and development of our product offering and am extremely passionate about the emphasis on the quality of service we provide to our clients and other industry professionals we work with”.